Bid to Win 2 VIP Tickets and a Backstage Tour at ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

This is your last chance to see this incredible show on Broadway! Enjoy 2 VIP house seats and a backstage tour at Escape to Margaritaville before it ends on July 1.

Enjoy some of the best seats in the house plus an exclusive backstage tour! From last year's Tony Award®-winning director Christopher Ashley and music's favorite storyteller Jimmy Buffett comes "the feel-good musical that finds the joy of living in the moment" (Chicago Sun-Times). Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. With a book by Emmy® Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy®nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this electrifying new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis). Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming new show The Los Angeles Times calls "Pure escapism! Filled with brilliant songwriting." Come join us in a tropical paradise!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jun 21, 2018 to Jul 01, 2018

Additional Details

Participant must be at least 12 years of age.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 2.5 hours.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Please note, the final show is July 1, 2018. Winner must choose show date immediately at the close of the auction.

