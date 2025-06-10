Bernadette Peters Responds to Cole Escola's Tony Awards Tribute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bernadette Peters has responded to Cole Escola's tribute to her at the 2025 Tony Awards. The Oh, Mary! Tony-winner wore a gown inspired by Peters' 1999 dress, where she accepted the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Annie Get Your Gun. The look was completed by a curly brown wig, nodding to Peters' signature hair style.

Peters has issued a statement after the tribute, sharing: "I thought they looked absolutely lovely but when I wore it I wore my chest hairs in a different pattern. But, more importantly congratulations to Cole on the Tony!!"

Escola's Wiederhoeft-created dress was completed by a pendant necklace featuring Laura Keene, who was the star of Our American Cousin, the play that President Lincoln was assassinated at in Washington DC's Ford's Theatre.

Cole Escola took home the 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for their performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway. The play also took home the Tony for Best Direction, which was awarded to Sam Pinkleton.