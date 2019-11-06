Bernadette Peters, Rachel Bloom and More to Take Part In Thespians Go Hollywood Benefit

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) will honor Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures with the ETF Entertainment Industry Award, at Thespians Go Hollywood, Monday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Avalon Hollywood. The annual benefit supports theatre education programs for schools in need by bringing together film, theatre, and television professionals with current high school students in a cabaret show that is entertaining, inspiring and not-to-be-missed.

Tickets start at $100 and can be reserved at Educationaltheatrefoundation.org or by calling 513.977.5539.

The ETF Entertainment Industry Award recognizes a corporation, foundation, or organization committed to ETF's mission and vision of shaping lives by financially supporting school theatre and acknowledges Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures for their commitment to making theatre more accessible as well as building the national audience through high standards in theatrical production.

In announcing the inaugural ETF Entertainment Industry Award, ETF President, Julie Cohen Theobald said, "We are delighted to be honoring Mark Kaufman and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. They have been bringing hit musicals to the world for years, many of which are performed by students everywhere. He and his colleagues recognize that the future of the theatre is dependent on supporting young people who will become the artists and the audiences of tomorrow. We are grateful for their support."

A highlight of Thespians Go Hollywood will be the presentation of the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters. The annual Award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their life to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come. It is named after the late producer Craig Zadan, who received the award posthumously in 2018 along with his producing partner Neil Meron.

The awards are part of an all-star evening of entertainment, pairing stars and current student Thespians from the Southern California area, featuring Rachel Bloom, Merle Dandridge, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Jennifer Kumiyama, Matthew Morrison, and Juan Pablo Di Pace and hosted by John Stamos and Nia Vardalos.

Area high schools represented include: Charter Oak, Thespian Troupe 2409; Citrus Valley, Thespian Troupe 7716; Claremont, Thespian Troupe 2219; Fullerton Union, Thespian Troupe 2498; Mater Dei, Thespian Troupe 3464; Mission Viejo, Thespian Troupe 3060; Northwood, Thespian Troupe 6309; Orange County School of the Arts, Thespian Troupe 6826; Rancho Cucamonga, Thespian Troupe 5423; Shadow Hills, Thespian Troupe 7570; Upland, Thespian Troupe 4712; and Verdugo Hills, Thespian Troupe 3192.

The co-chairs of Thespians Go Hollywood 2019 are Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, and film and television producer Neil Meron. Distinguished members of the host committee include: Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, John Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Nia Vardalos, and Renee Zellweger.

The evening will raise funds for ETF, which provides essential financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs for every child, putting them on a more positive life path. ETF is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, which is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization active at more than 5,000 schools, that has inducted more than 2.4 million theatre students since its founding in 1929.

The landmark Avalon Hollywood is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, Calif., 90028.

