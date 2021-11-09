Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents The World Premiere Of Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's TRIP GLOSS

pixeltracker

Brooklyn-based dance artist Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's Trip Gloss is an experimental documentary.

Nov. 9, 2021  

Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents The World Premiere Of Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's TRIP GLOSS

Baryshnikov Arts Center's Fall 2021 Digital Season continues with the world premiere of Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's Trip Gloss, a textured collage of movement, sound, and visuals exploring the ways live performance can be transposed to the digital space.

Brooklyn-based dance artist Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's Trip Gloss is an experimental documentary. The film compiles a cacophony of inner stories and imagined fantasies generated from Lloyd, five dancers, and a sound designer over the course of a weeklong residency at BAC. Trip Gloss is both a hyperdigitized and lo-fi collage of color and choreography that reconsiders the translation of sensation to a two-dimensional screen.

The presentation is free and available to watch on demand from Monday, November 29, at 5pm ET, until Monday, December 13, at 5pm, at bacnyc.org.


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I'm in Tech Tee
I Can't I'm in Tech Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Button Set
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Button Set
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie

More Hot Stories For You