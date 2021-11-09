Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents The World Premiere Of Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's TRIP GLOSS

Baryshnikov Arts Center's Fall 2021 Digital Season continues with the world premiere of Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's Trip Gloss, a textured collage of movement, sound, and visuals exploring the ways live performance can be transposed to the digital space.

Brooklyn-based dance artist Jordan Demetrius Lloyd's Trip Gloss is an experimental documentary. The film compiles a cacophony of inner stories and imagined fantasies generated from Lloyd, five dancers, and a sound designer over the course of a weeklong residency at BAC. Trip Gloss is both a hyperdigitized and lo-fi collage of color and choreography that reconsiders the translation of sensation to a two-dimensional screen.

The presentation is free and available to watch on demand from Monday, November 29, at 5pm ET, until Monday, December 13, at 5pm, at bacnyc.org.