Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos Video Series Continues This Week With 'Asuka' Facebook Watch Party And More

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its Instagram video series on Motivational Monday, May 11 with a message from choreographer and director Sergio Trujillo at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

The week's content continues on www.instagram.com/ballethispanicoedu/*:

Take Action Tuesday 5/12:

- The School of Dance offers an 11am activity for Pasitos (children ages 2-5) and a Ballet Class with Vanessa Valecillos at 5pm on Instagram LIVE.

Wepa Wednesday 5/13:

- 7pm ET: Facebook Watch Party of Asuka followed by Choreographers & Cocktails - a LIVE Q&A discussion with Eduardo Vilaro and choreographer and Still Spinning podcast host Laura Diffenderfer. Watch this Company performance LIVE with us on Facebook, YouTube, or view on our website. Therapeutic Thursday 5/14: - 5pm ET: Pilates & Foot Strengthening Workshop with Kathryn Ross-Nash on Instagram TV.

Flashback Friday 5/15:

- 11am ET: A retrospective look back at the 1990s from Ballet Hispánico archives of videos and photos, with a request for followers to share their archives with the company.

* unless otherwise noted

Asuka (2011)

Choreography by Eduardo Vilaro

(In collaboration with the Company Artists)

Music Sound Scape Remix by Jesse Felluss

Music by Bola de Nieve: Drume Negrita

Celia Cruz: Yemaya, Tu Voz, Te Busco, Pa' la Paloma, Agua Pa' Mí, Guantanamera

Costume Design by Eduardo Vilaro and Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Asuka is a celebration of the music of Celia Cruz through the lens of the Latino experience. Cruz, renowned as the "Queen of Salsa," captured the heart of Latinos the world over and became a symbol of perseverance for many. Through rich imagery and humor, Eduardo Vilaro explores the struggles of departure from one's homeland and the exuberance of success experienced by a community.

World Premiere: December 17, 2011 at the Apollo Theater

Asuka was commissioned in part by Goya Foods in celebration of their 75th Anniversary, by Gaily and John Beinecke, and by the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You