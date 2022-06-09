Ballet Hispánico Announces Latin Social Dance Class At Bryant Park

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces a Latin social dance class as part of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7pm. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Performances are designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required - with ample seating available and free picnic blankets for audience members to borrow.

The evening's program will also feature Music From The Sole and Dance Heginbotham as part of Bryant Park's Contemporary Dance program. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/events/2022/06/11/contemporary-dance-ballet-hispanico-and-music-from-the-sole.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. At all performances, Stout NYC offers cheese and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of beer, wine, frosé, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.