Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Bryonha Marie Parham Whips Up Hal Prince's Loaftime Achievement Award!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you a very special guest from Prince of Broadway- an actress who plays such varied roles as Amalia, Sally Bowles, and Queenie- Bryonha Marie Parham! For the recipe for Katie's Loaftime Achievement Award, visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Parham's Broadway credits include: The Book of Mormon, After Midnight, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Serena), Ragtime (revival). NY: Philharmonic's Show Boat, Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman); Ragtime at Lincoln Center. World premiere: Prince of Broadway (Tokyo Orb). Favorite regional credits: Bernstein's Mass with Philadelphia Orchestra, Dreamgirls (North Shore), Hair (Music Circus), Little Shop of Horrors (Berkshire Theatre Festival) and many more! Television: "Madam Secretary," "Show Boat," "Live From Lincoln Center: Sweeney Todd" (Emmy nominated); 66th/68th Annual Tony Awards.

Related Articles