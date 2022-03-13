Backstage Babble Hosts Special Guest Harvey Fierstein for 100th Episode

Backstage Babble, hosted by 14-year-old theater aficionado Charles Kirsch, is proud to announce the publication of its 100th episode, featuring Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.

Tune in to celebrate the publication of Fierstein's new memoir, I Was Better Last Night, and to hear fascinating stories concerning the musical that Warren Beatty pitched to him, the problems he has with the way La Cage Aux Folles is usually staged, hanging out with Marsha P. Johnson, his early days with Andy Warhol at La MaMa, the creation of the global phenomenon Torch Song Trilogy, performing Tevye for Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock, and more.

Backstage Babble is a podcast interviewing professionals in the theater industry about themselves, their careers, and the people they've worked with along the way. It aims to paint a vivid picture of the Golden Age of Broadway through conversations with some of its leading players. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon, and more.

Since the podcast began in August 2020, it has become a major archive of in-depth interviews with some of Broadway's biggest names, which has featured reunions of the original Broadway casts of Follies and Applause, a special 2-hour conversation with Chita Rivera, brief interviews with 2021 Tony winners, and many more.

Other previous interviewees have included a wide-ranging selection of top theater professionals, including Christine Andreas, Ed Asner, Alan Bergman, Charles Busch, Chuck Cooper, Joel Grey, Joann M. Hunter, Hilary Knight, James Lapine, Lawrence Leritz, Bob Mackie, Ethan Mordden, Karen Morrow, Brad Oscar, Austin Pendleton, Lee Roy Reams, John Weidman, Joanne Worley, and more, all of whom have told never-before-heard stories of their fascinating careers.

Kirsch states: "It has truly been an honor to get to interview a hundred theater legends that I've looked up to for so long, and to know how many listeners have found the conversations as entertaining and informative as I have. I can't wait for one hundred more!" Indeed, the podcast is still going strong; upcoming guests include Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, Sandy Duncan, and more.