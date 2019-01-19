MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BWW TV: They've Got a Good Thing Going! Go Inside Rehearsals for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Jan. 19, 2019  

Previews are under way for Roundabout Theatre Company and Fiasco Theater's production of Merrily We Roll Along featuring a book by George Furth and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Noah Brody. Merrily We Roll Along opens officially on February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through April 7, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.

Watch below as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to tell us all about the imaginative new production!

