BWW TV: The HADESTOWN Family Reunites for A Virtual Performance

The Hadestown family has reunited virtually to bring us a performance of 'Road to Hell, Part 2'. Check out Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Andre de Shields, Patrick Page, Anais Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin, and more below!

Hadestown is the acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

The cast is led by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season having received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

