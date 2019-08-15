BWW TV: TOOTSIE, MEAN GIRLS & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series brought the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, concluding today, August 15. Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).





