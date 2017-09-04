BWW Morning Brief September 4th, 2017: Bidding Farewell to THE GREAT COMET, NYC Broadway Week Kicks Off, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2017

The New York Times' newest Daily 360 video bids farewell to NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Join the fray as the camera takes you inside 'The Abduction' below! . (more...)

2) Happy Trails: THE GREAT COMET Shines Last Light on Broadway Today

by Stephanie Wild - September 03, 2017

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 closes today, September 3. The twelve-time Tony nominated new musical concludes its run just weeks after the controversy of replacing Okieriete Onaodowan with Mandy Patinkin - who withdrew from the production following public outcry.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: BANDSTAND Celebrates Fan Art, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2017

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's 'Saturday Intermission Pics' roundup! This week Bandstand celebrates the amazing tradition of fan art, and Barrington Stage's Company puts a 'twist' on intermission! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!. (more...)

4) BWW Retrospective: And What About Pierre? Looking Back at GREAT COMET's Four Pierres

by Kerry Breen - September 03, 2017

Four actors have taken to the Imperial Theater's stage as the titular Pierre Bezukhov during the Broadway run of NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - read on for a comparison of their performances!. (more...)

5) Something's Coming: Jump Into Fall With the Scoop on Broadway's Incoming Shows!

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2017

It's only just out of reach... the Fall theatre season, that is. The 2017 Tony Awards are in the history books, so now it's time to look ahead at the new Broadway season... and fear not- it's a doozy already. With new musicals and plays about to descend on Broadway and amazing revivals of classic plays and musicals ready to entrance a new audience, BroadwayWorld has rounded up everything arriving before the end of the year.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is josh Grisetti

Today's Call Sheet:

-NYC Broadway Week kicks off today!

-Drunken Shakespeare returns with Stratfordian Swagger tonight!

-And Works & Process at the Guggenheim begins its fall 2017 season!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Kerry Green takes a look back at GREAT COMET's four Pierres in this latest retrospective article!

Photo by Chad Batka

#MotivationalMonday: Start off your week with this inspirational quote from THE GREAT COMET's Pierre himself, Josh Groban.

I know that life is a journey I must accept and that pain and confusion are temporary. I know that if I follow my heart, it will lead me where I belong.

What we're geeking out over: Check out this sneak peek inside rehearsals for Roundabout Theatre Company's TIME AND THE CONWAYS!

What we're watching: Goodbye my gypsy lovers! Watch director Rachel Chavkin give the final GREAT COMET curtain call speech!

Social Butterfly: Check out Reverb Tap Dance Company paying tribute to HAMILTON with TAP'D OUT!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Monroe Iglehart, who turns 43 today!

James Monroe Iglehart made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Iglehart then originated the role of Bobby in Memphis on Broadway before landing the role of Genie in Aladdin. For his work as the Genie, James won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. James made his sold-out solo debut at 54 Below in a show entitled "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" James has played concert venues across the country. James recurred on Netflix's original series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as Coriolanus Burt, the rival of male protagonist Titus Andromedon played by Tituss Burgess. James also guest starred on the Fox television show "Gotham." He recently filmed his feature debut opposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Juilianna Marguilles in the upcoming The Three Christs of Ypsilanti. He is a native of the San Francisco Bay area, and currently stars in Hamilton as the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

