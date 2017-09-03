Photo Flash: BANDSTAND Celebrates Fan Art, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Bandstand celebrates the amazing tradition of fan art, and Barrington Stage's Company puts a 'twist' on intermission! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs.



Cats (Broadway): @megan.ort FIFTY SHOWS! = 41 Jellies + 8 Grizzes + 1 Silly(any)bub @catsbroadway #ilovecats #SIP #catsbroadway #broadwayunderstudies

The Little Mermaid (Regional): @matthewhayne This is what happens to all of the pollution in the ocean, they get covered in sparkles and glitter and try to kill little mermaids #sip

Wicked (Broadway): @ktladner First 2-Show-Day here at @wicked_musical for me!!! #SIP #WICKED #Broadway #buns

Company (Barrington Stage): @ellenharveynyc #SIP What do WE do at "Company" during intermission? We play TWISTER! Cause that's what you do in 1970. Get those butts in the air! @pauladamschaefer @maradavi #recreatethephoto #twister #saturdayintermissionpic #barringtonstagecompany #company #sondheimintheberkshires #broadwayworld

Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes My #FanArt collection!!! Thanks to all these incredible artists who decorate my dressing room door. @bandstandbway #SIP @_fanstands_ #Standies

School of Rock (Broadway): @jasonjoseph78 #SIP here at @sormusical we love to make memories! #auntiejason and his girls having a great end of summer. #stickittotheman #filthydirty #myfavoriteofmynewgirls

9 to 5 (Regional): jabezcoWe moustache you if you've come and seen #9to5... #SIP #TheatreTallahassee

