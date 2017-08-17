Get Two-for-One Tickets to 23 Shows During NYC Broadway Week

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST.

The popular biannual program - now in its 7th year - will run September 4 to 17, 2017, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to purchase two-for-one tickets to 23 top Broadway shows. Of the participating shows, 12 are new to NYC Broadway Week including the critically acclaimed 1984, Groundhog Day and War Paint, among others.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

"Attending a live Broadway performance is an iconic New York City experience, and NYC Broadway Week allows everyone the chance to enjoy a show at a great value," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. "With one million NYC Broadway Week tickets sold since the program began over six years ago, NYC & Company is proud to support the Broadway community as well as offer New Yorkers and visitors additional access to the performing arts."

"The variety of shows currently on Broadway proves that there's something for everyone and this is the perfect time to experience it," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "This year, Broadway Week will also include a special Viva Broadway Night with a celebration at the Red Steps in Duffy Square. The 7pm event on September 15 will mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. It will be free to the public and include appearances by Broadway performers."

Shows participating in NYC Broadway Week are:*

· 1984**

· A Bronx Tale

· A Doll's House, Part 2**

· Aladdin

· Anastasia**

· Bandstand**

· Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

· Cats

· Charlie and the Chocolate Factory**

· Chicago

· Groundhog Day**

· Hello, Dolly!**

· Kinky Boots

· Miss Saigon**

· Prince of Broadway**

· School of Rock

· The Lion King

· The Phantom of the Opera

· The Play That Goes Wrong**

· The Terms of My Surrender**

· Waitress

· War Paint**

· Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with American Express, The Broadway League, AARP, Ticketmaster and Telecharge. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on nycgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts on @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold 1,033,144 tickets, generating $69.9 million in revenue for Broadway.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

