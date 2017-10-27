BWW Morning Brief October 27th, 2017: FALSETTOS on PBS, THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017

Watch highlights from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the G teborg Opera, which runs through May 2018!. (more...)

2) Recently Inaugurated American National Ballet Fires 23 Dancers Ahead of Planned Merger

by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017

Dance Magazine reports that the newly formed American National Ballet in Charleston, SC quietly let go 23 of its performers on Monday evening ahead of what is said to be a planned merger with another unnamed company, planned by new management.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Clive Owen & Company in M. BUTTERFLY- Opens Tonight!

by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017

David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed by Julie Taymor, opens tonight at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street).. (more...)

4) Lorna Luft to Play 'Louise' in Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at The 5th Avenue Theatre

by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017

This holiday season Lorna Luft, the beloved performer and daughter of film and television icon Judy Garland, will star as Louise in The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, which began rehearsals this week.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena Sing 'In a Crowd of Thousands' in the Studio

by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017

Below, watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena perform 'In a Crowd of Thousands' - the moment when Anya realizes the truth of who she is - in the recording studio!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Brenda Braxton

(portrait by Walter McBride).

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS opens tonight Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre!

-Matt Doyle and Ali Ewoldt take the stage with the New York Pops tonight!

-Kyle Riabko releases fan-inspired RICHARD RODGERS REIMAGINED album today!

-Pan Asian Rep stages reading of new play UN tonight!

-Dixon Place presents The Cult Next Door's 'Down the Urinal Hole and Around the Corner' tonight!

-And York's DESPERATE MEASURES hosts 'Haunted Hoedown' tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Janel Parrish and Toronto's GREASE cast perform 'Grease Is The Word!'

#FridayFunday: We're so ready for this production of CHICAGO...

Set Your DVR... for LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS on PBS!

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda's KINGKILLER CHRONICLE series has been given the green light at Showtime!

What we're watching: Jonathan Groff, Caissie Levy and more at the 50th anniversary of HAIR!

Social Butterfly: The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye has reported that CHESS is set for a Spring 2018 run at the English National Opera!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

