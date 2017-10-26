ANASTASIA
VIDEO: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena Sing 'In a Crowd of Thousands' in the Studio

Oct. 26, 2017  

Below, watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena perform "In a Crowd of Thousands" - the moment when Anya realizes the truth of who she is - in the recording studio!

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

