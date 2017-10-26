VIDEO: Watch Highlights From Sweden's Non-Replica THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Watch highlights from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Göteborg Opera, which runs through May 2018! See the cast in action in the video below!

The majority of the cast rotates, and stars Fred Johanson and Joa Helgesson as The Phantom, Sofie Asplund, Frida Engstrom, and Hanna-Liina Vosa as Christine Daaé, John Martin Bentsson and Tobias Ahlsell as Raoul, Karolina Andersson and Mia Karlsson as Carlotta Giudicelli, Iwar Bergkwist and Dardan Bakraqi as Ubaldo Piangi, Erika Sax as Madame Giry, Micaela Sjostedt as Med Giry, David Lundqvist as Monsieur Firman, Anders Wangdahl as Monsieur Andre, Lars Hjertner as Monsieur Reyer, Tobia Ahlsell as Monsieur Lefevre, Marco Stella as Joseph Buquet, Lana Zuzi? as Confidante, and Peter Loguin as Don Attilo/Fire Chief.

The cast also includes Marcus Liljedahl, Mio Netzler-Liljedahl, Andrea Jayakrichna, Sara Wikström, Ida Rolstad, Rebecka Carlsson, Shannon Taylor, Mali Langvatn Saether, Robert Sillberg, Arvid Assarsson, Christian Jensen, Gustaf Jönsson, Anna-Karin Simlund, and Mikael Simlund. The ensemble also features the Goteborg Opera Chorus.

Two Nordic opera houses have collaborated on this original, extravagant spectacle: a new presentation of the world's most-performed musical. It's the first update in over 30 years and the first production tailored specifically for the opportunities afforded by an opera house. Supported by a large orchestra and opera chorus, the powerful music will have an even more profound emotional impact than the original. The Phantom of the Opera will be performed in English, with opera and musical stars taking on the roles.

The enduring narrative and music are retained and set amongst classically lavish staging. This production, under the direction of Tiina Puumalainen, is a co-production between the Göteborg Opera and the Finnish National Opera in Helsinki, where it met with enormous success during the 2015/2016 season.

The Phantom of the Opera is a story of the power of art and the yearning for love. The story revolves around a mysterious outcast, the phantom of the Paris Opera, and his obsession with the ballet girl Christine Daaé.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's evocative music has made The Phantom of the Opera one of the most popular musicals in the world today. It opened in London in 1986 and has since been seen by over 140 million people in 30 countries. It's time to rediscover the drama and arresting beauty of The Phantom of the Opera.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is conducted by Nick Davis, Bjorn Dobbelaere, and Catherine Winnes. It is directed by Tiina Puumalainen, with choreography by Osku Heiskanen, set design by Teppo Järvinen, costume design by Marjaana Mutanen, lighting design by Teemu Nurmelin, and sound design by Andreas "Stanley" Lönnquist and Sakari Kisski.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is performed in English with Swedish surtitles.

For more information about the production click here!



Photo: Mats Bäcker

Related Articles