Lin-Manuel Miranda's KINGKILLER CHRONICLE Series Gets the Green Light at Showtime

Showtime is developing a television series adaptation of THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLE, executive produced by Pulitzer Prize, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), with acclaimed producer John Rogers (Leverage, The Player) serving as showrunner.

Miranda will also compose music for the series, which is based on Patrick Rothfuss's global bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy.

Produced by Lionsgate, THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLE will be executive produced by Rogers, Miranda, Rothfuss, Robert Lawrence (Clueless, Die Hard with a Vengeance) and Jennifer Court (The Player).

Set in the world of the wildly popular fantasy series by Rothfuss, THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLE will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces. It is a world that has delighted readers and critics alike, selling more than 10 million copies in 35 languages across the globe. The television adaption is a subversive origin story of legendary proportions set a generation before the events of the trilogy's first novel, The Name of the Wind.

"SHOWTIME has always championed bold storytelling," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Pat Rothruss' Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read. I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen."

"THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLE moves Showtime into a new genre in a powerful and unique way, led by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Rogers," said Gary Levine, President of Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "We can't wait for this talented team to harness the magic of Kingkiller to transport us all into an awesome new world."

"THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLE is one of the most coveted properties in the world, and we're thrilled to partner with a brilliant creator in Pat Rothfuss, a creative GENIUS in Lin-Manuel Miranda and a renowned showrunner in John Rogers," said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. "With Showtime as our network partner, we continue to assemble a world-class team for our Kingkiller franchise."

Miranda won two TONY AWARDS in recognition for Hamilton, his musical that received a Tony-record 16 nominations, winning 11. He earned his first two nominations and won his first Tony for In the Heights. He has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the 67th Tony Awards. He received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for the original song "How Far I'll Go" from Moana. His onscreen credits include How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, The Sopranos and The Electric Company, as well as the upcoming feature Mary Poppins Returns.

Rogers created and executive produced the series Leverage, The Librarians and The Player. His feature film credits include Transformers, The Core and American Outlaws. He also has a background in comics, including the Blue Beetle relaunch for DC Comics.

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a collaborative franchise from Lionsgate that includes a television series adaption, a major feature film and interactive games all being developed concurrently.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME, THE MOVIE CHANNEL and FLIX, and also offers Showtime ON DEMAND, THE MOVIE CHANNEL ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND, and the network's authentication service Showtime ANYTIME. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME. Showtime is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple, Roku, Amazon, Google, Xbox One and Samsung. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Hulu, Youtube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV Now, Sony PlayStation Vue and Amazon Channels. SNI also manages Smithsonian Networks, a joint venture between SNI and the Smithsonian Institution, which offers Smithsonian Channel, and offers Smithsonian Earth through SN Digital LLC. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a Pay-Per-View basis through Showtime PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

Related Articles