CHESS Set for a Spring 2018 Run at the English National Opera

Oct. 26, 2017  

The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye has reported that the musical, Chess, by Tim Rice, Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus is prepping for a stint at the English National Opera this spring.

The spectacular production is set to feature a 48 piece orchestra and is scheduled to begin performances April 26. Casting for the concert is forthcoming.

There is no word as to whether this concert is related to a potential Broadway revival of the show.

Chess is a musical with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeusof the pop group ABBA, and with lyrics by Tim Rice. The story involves a politically driven, Cold War-era Chess tournament between two men-an American grandmaster and a Soviet grandmaster-and their fight over a woman who manages one and falls in love with the other.

A concept album was released in the fall of 1984 while the show opened in London's West End in 1986 where it played for three years. A much-altered U.S. version premiered on Broadway in 1988, but survived only for two months.


