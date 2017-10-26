Photo Flash: First Look at Clive Owen & Company in M. BUTTERFLY- Opens Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed by Julie Taymor, opens tonight at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street).

Leading the company is Clive Owen with Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John LeonardThompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduces new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

M. BUTTERFLY features original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, makeup design by Judy Chin, and casting by Telsey + Company/Will Cantler, CSA & Adam Caldwell, CSA.

