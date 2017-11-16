BWW Morning Brief November 16th, 2017 - 'SCHOOL GIRLS', THE MAD ONES and HOT MESS Open Off-Broadway!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017

The Mark Gordon Company (MGC) today announced that it will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of the widely acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away.. (more...)

2) Breaking: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Close Up Shop; National Tour Will Launch in Fall 2018

by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017

There are nine remaining weeks to see the new musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The final performance will be on Sunday, January 14, 2018 after playing 27 previews and 305 regular performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).. (more...)

3) Breaking: COME FROM AWAY, FALSETTOS and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Join the Ahmanson's 2018-19 Lineup

by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017

Center Theatre Group announced three new productions fresh from Broadway that will join the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical in the 2018-2019 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. Moving musicals 'Come From Away' and the Lincoln Center Theater production of 'Falsettos' join hit comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and the previously announced 'Dear Evan Hansen.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Darren Criss in Official Trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

by TV News Desk - November 15, 2017

Below, watch the official trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The next installment of FX's award-winning original series premieres January 17th.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Head the the Highlands with Highlights of Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson & More in BRIGADOON!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 15, 2017

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY opens tonight at MCC Theater!

- The Rockettes kick off the holiday season tonight with the 2017 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR at Radio City...

- Julie Taymor talks about THE LION KING's 20th anniversary today on NYC-ARTS.

- Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's THE MAD ONES officially bows this evening at 59E59!

- And the new romantic comedy HOT MESS opens Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out exclusive photos the new Donna Summer musical at La Jolla Playhouse!

Ariana DeBose (center) as 'Disco Donna' with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse's world premiere of SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL.

Photo by Kevin Berne

#ThrowbackThursday: Get ready for Hayley Mills at City Center with a look back at her rendition of "Let's Get Together" from the 1961 film THE PARENT TRAP!

Set Your DVR... for Broadway's INDECENT, airing tonight as part of PBS's "Great Performances" series!

What we're geeking out over: Ben Platt being named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Broadway Performer'!

Photo Credit: BEN TRIVETT B/PEOPLE

What we're watching: The National Theatre's FOLLIES - broadcasting around the globe today!

Social Butterfly: We can't get over the idea of these two amazing artists in one room!

Spent tonight honoring this master artist and monumental human. pic.twitter.com/iJvBWWSmLi - josh groban (@joshgroban) November 16, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Martha Plimpton, who turns 47 today!

Tony nominee Martha Plimpton will take the stage in Project Shaw's A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE next month. She last starred on Broadway in A DELICATE BALANCE and before that in PAL JOEY, TOP GIRLS, CYMBELINE, THE COAST OF UTOPIA (which earned her a Drama Desk Award), SHINING CITY and SIXTEEN WOUNDED. Plimpton won an Emmy Award for her role in THE GOOD WIFE and has also appeared on the small screen in RAISING HOPE, THE REAL O'NEALS and more. Among her film credits are THE GOONIES, COMPANY and HELLO AGAIN.

Martha Plimpton at BROADWAY ACTS FOR WOMEN earlier this spring.

Photo by Jessica Fallon Gordon

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

