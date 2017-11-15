THE PARENT TRAP's Hayley Mills to Star in PARTY FACE at City Center

Producers Robert Driemeyer, Morgan Sills and Jan Warner have announced the New York Premiere of PARTY FACE, a new comedy by Isobel Mahon ("Glenroe," "Fair City") and directed by Amanda Bearse ("Married...With Children").

PARTY FACE will begin performances on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at City Center Stage 2 (131 West 55th Street) for a run through April 8, 2018. Opening night is set for Monday, January 22, 2018. Tickets are available now at www.nycitycenter.org.

Academy Award-winning actress Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap) will lead the cast, with additional cast to be announced at a later date.

You're invited to a party that's full of surprises. Watch as careful plans are upended when a young woman's mother brings her own food to her daughter's party-and also the "right" person to be her daughter's new best friend. They put on their "party faces" and hope for the best--but when facades crack, secrets spill...and laughter roars as their revelry leads to revelations.

PARTY FACE will feature set design by Jeff Ridenour, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume designs by Michael Blatzer, sound design by Damien Figueras and casting by Pat McCorkle, CSA, McCorkle Casting, Ltd. Brierpatch Productions serves as general management.

PARTY FACE is currently touring Ireland as a Jan Warner production under its original title BOOM?, starring playwright Isobel Mahon.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning icon Hayley Mills has been seen in a variety of roles over the course of a sixty-year career in film, television, and theatre. Best known for her performances in Disney's Pollyanna (Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA nomination) and her dual roles as "Susan" and "Sharon" in The Parent Trap (Golden Globe nomination) and its three sequels, Mills' film roles also include Tiger Bay (BAFTA Award), Whistle Down the Wind (BAFTA nomination), That Darn Cat!, and The Trouble With Angels. On television, Mills appeared in the series "Wild at Heart," "The Flame Trees of Thika," "Good Morning Miss Bliss" and "Midsomer Murders." Mills has also appeared in a variety of plays and musicals in New York and the West End. Among her theatre credits are THE KING & I, DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER, FALLEN ANGELS, REBECCA, LADIES IN LAVENDER, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, and Noël Coward's SUITE IN TWO KEYS, for which she received a Theatre World Award.

ISOBEL MAHON (Playwright) A philosophy graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Isobel began her career in her native Ireland as an actress winning Best Newcomer to the Irish Theatre for SEMI-PRIVATE at The Gate Theatre, Dublin. She went on to work steadily in TV and theatre, including the character Michelle in the RTE series "Glenroe" for 16 years. Finally succumbing to a lifelong ambition to write, her first stage play SO LONG, SLEEPING BEAUTY was first produced at Bewley's Theatre Dublin in 2003, then for RTE, for BBC Radio 4, Oran Mor Theatre Glasgow, Gay Pride, Canterbury and for Theatre of Chester, Mass. US (directed by Vincent Dowling).

Other plays include THE RULES, BILLY THE BOAT LOVES ANGELINA (with Gina Costigan) at the New Theatre and BOX OF FROGS, a musical/ comedy revue about depression.

Isobel has written for the RTE soap "Fair City" for four years and appears regularly on the TV3 panel show, "Elaine." She is currently working on a horror film script, Bogman.

AMANDA BEARSE (Director) has enjoyed over thirty years in the entertainment industry. Born and raised in central Florida, Amanda moved to New York to study acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse under Sanford Meisner. Upon graduation, she began her acting career on "All My Children" for a role that was written for and named after her. Early on, Amanda was cast in the cult horror film Fright Night opposite Chris Sarandon and Roddy McDowall. Following that, another cult classic came her way in the role of Marcy D'Arcy on the Fox sitcom, "Married...With Children." She directed numerous episodes during the final six seasons of "Married...With Children."

Twenty-five years and over a hundred sitcom episodes later, including shows such as "Dharma & Greg," "Reba," "George Lopez," and "Mad TV." Amanda remains behind the camera directing and producing, most recently the web series, "Skirtchasers" starring Barry Bostwick and Meredith Baxter. Theatrically, Amanda has directed Beth Henley's CRIMES OF THE HEART, Horton Foote's BLIND DATE and new works such as MEET & GREET, among others.

After moving to the Pacific Northwest, Amanda returned to college, completing a BA as well as an MA, and is now the concentration lead for the BA Completion in Acting program at the Seattle Film Institute.

