Photo Exclusive: First Look at LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever in New Donna Summer Musical at La Jolla Playhouse

Due to popular demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces another week-long extension for its world premiere of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, featuring songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and others; book by Robert Cary, Colman Domingo and Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys); with direction by Des McAnuff;choreography by Sergio Trujillo (Memphis); and musical direction by Ron Melrose. The production will now run through December 24. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast in action below!

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical charts the incomparable life of Donna Summer, the undisputed Queen of Disco, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom.Told through the lens of her final concert, this vibrant, world-premiere musical presents the complexities and conflicts Summer faced in her meteoric rise - and descent. Featuring three actresses in the title role and a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff, acclaimed for creating unforgettable theatrical events from indelible popular music in such shows as Jersey Boys and The Who's Tommy, returns to the Playhouse with a production that combines touching drama with the propulsive, kinetic heart of a rock concert.

The performance schedule for the added week is Tue/Wed at 7:30pm; Thu at 8pm; Fri at 3pm and 8pm; Sat at 2pm and 8pm; Sun at 2pm (no evening performance on December 24). Tickets for the extension week go on sale today at noon for Playhouse subscribers and on November 16 for the general public. For tickets and information, visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org or call (858) 550-1010.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

