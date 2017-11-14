Jay Armstrong Johnson to Continue in THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway; Ben Fankhauser Will Return Next Month

Nov. 14, 2017  

Jay Armstrong Johnson to Continue in THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway; Ben Fankhauser Will Return Next Month

59E59 Theaters has announced that Jay Armstrong Johnson will continue in the role of Adam through December 3, while Ben Fankhauser remains on vocal rest. Mr. Fankhauser will return to the role on December 5.

Produced by Prospect Theater Company, The Mad Ones is by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk and directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Alexandra Beller. The Music Director is Paul Staroba. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison) through Sunday, December 17.

Also in the cast are Krystina Alabado, Leah Hocking, and Emma Hunton.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved...Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path? This contemporary and compelling score from one of NYC's most exciting new songwriting teams immerses audiences in the complex inner life of a young woman on the brink of change. When every choice feels like life and death, how do you turn the key?

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Did You Spend Your High School Years in Musicals? You Could Be in Kristen Bell's Next Show
  • Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92
  • Photo Flash: Travel to the Island with a First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Daveed Diggs on HAMILTON Coming to Puerto Rico: 'It's Going to Be Incredible'
  • Photo Flash: Escape the Cold Weather with One of SWEENEY TODD's Piping Hot Pies and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • ABC Sets Air Date for Kristen Bell's ENCORE Musical Special; INTO THE WOODS to Be Featured

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com