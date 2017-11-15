TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
VIDEO: Darren Criss in Official Trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

Nov. 15, 2017  

Below, watch the official trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The next installment of FX's award-winning original series premieres January 17th. The film stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss (GLEE, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) in the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY is the second installment of FX's award-winning limited series, AMERICAN CRIME Story. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith and Dan Minahan are Executive Producers. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz. The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.

