Tony Winner Ben Platt Named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Broadway Performer'

While Blake Shelton may have been named PEOPLE's 2017's 'Most Sexiest Man Alive,' Broadway has it's own hottie who earned a spot on the magazine's annual list! Tony Award winner Ben Platt has been named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Broadway Performer'. The magazine explains that the 24-year-old's "vulnerable performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN won him breakout success, a Tony and even the adoration of Beyonce." Click here for a first look!

As BWW reported yesterday, Platt also landed on Forbes annual 30 UNDER 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, spotlighting the next generation of talent. The actor won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan Hansen. He also received the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award, of which he is the youngest ever recipient. The talented star recently signed with Atlantic Records for his forthcoming debut album.

Platt will play his final performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Sunday, November 19th. Beginning November 21, the show will welcome Noah Galvin in the title role. HELLO DOLLY!'s Taylor Trensch will take over the role beginning January 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





