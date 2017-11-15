Breaking: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Close Up Shop; National Tour Will Launch in Fall 2018

There are nine remaining weeks to see the new musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The final performance will be on Sunday, January 14, 2018 after playing 27 previews and 305 regular performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

The producers are pleased to announce the U.S. national tour Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will launch in September 2018. There are also plans for an international tour launching in Australia in 2018 and the United Kingdom in 2019. A confirmed production timeline will be announced soon.

"It has been a privilege to share this timeless story with audiences of all ages", said producers Mark Kaufman, Kevin McCormick and Caro Newling. "Our remarkable creative team, led by the incomparable Jack O'Brien, have re-imagined the story of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka for a new generation. We now look forward to a long life for the production across North America and around the world."

With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

The Broadway company of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stars two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust, Ryan Sell, Tony Award winner John Rubinstein, Emily Padgett, Ben Crawford, Kathy Fitzgerald, Alan H. Green, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Trista Dollison, F. Michael Haynie, Emma Pfaeffle and Michael Wartella with Chip Abbott, Yesenia Ayala, Darius Barnes, Colin Bradbury, Jared Bradshaw, Ryan Breslin, Stephen Carrasco, Kristy Cates, Madeleine Doherty, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Stephanie Gibson, Talya Groves, Cory Lingner, Robin Masella, Elliott Mattox, Monette McKay, Kyle TaylorA. Parker, Kristin Piro, Amy Quanbeck, Paul Slade Smith, Halli Toland, Katie Webber, Cody Williams, Michael Williams and Mikey Winslow.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, projection design by Jeff Sugg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music direction and supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

Roald Dahl's treasured tale is now Broadway's Golden Ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

The Broadway production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

The Broadway performance schedule for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is as follows: Monday and Tuesday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 6:30pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 1pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. Please Note: There will be no performances Sunday, November 26 at 6:30pm, Sunday, December 24 and Sunday, December 31. There will be added performances on Friday, November 24 at 2pm, Thursday, December 21 at 7pm, Wednesday, December 27 at 8pm, Thursday, December 28 at 7pm and Friday, December 29 at 2pm.

Tickets for Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory range from $69 - $160, and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). A limited number of $40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.



Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (WBThV) develops and produces first-class musicals and stage productions from the company's expansive catalogue. The division is currently readying A Star is Born (Director: Bill Condon), Beetlejuice (Director: Alex Timbers), Dave (Score: Tom Kitt & Nell Benjamin) and Dog Day Afternoon (Playwright: Stephen Adly Guirgis) for the stage. WBThV was previously represented on the West End by the Olivier Award-winning musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and on Broadway by the holiday hit Elf and Tony Award Best Play winner The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. WBThV also licenses third- party stage rights including such productions as The Bodyguard, Singin' in the Rain, Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, The Color Purple and 42nd Street.

Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor. He was also the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World's No.1 storyteller.

Sitting in a hut at the bottom of his garden, surrounded by odd bits and pieces such as a suitcase (used as a footrest), his own hipbone (which he'd had replaced) and a heavy ball of metal foil (made from years' worth of chocolate wrappers), he went on to write some of the world's best-loved children's stories. His first children's story, James and the Giant Peach, was published in 1961, was a hit and every subsequent book became a best- seller.

Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson's acclaimed Fantastic Mr Fox, the multi-award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg's blockbuster The BFG. The latest adaptation is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opened on Broadway in April 2017 following three Golden years on London's West End.

