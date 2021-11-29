Wake Up With BWW 11/29: Rest in Peace, Stephen Sondheim

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Stephen Sondheim

On Friday, Broadway lost the legendary Stephen Sondheim at the age of 91. Read our obituary and check out photo and video coverage from a gathering of Broadway stars performing 'Sunday' in his honor.

Plus, Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden celebrate the release of their new album "Together At A Distance", listen to the 2022 Grammy nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album, and more.

Rest in Peace, Stephen Sondheim

As BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report on Friday, Broadway lost the legendary Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Yesterday, November 28, hundreds of members of the Broadway community and casts of Broadway shows came together to celebrate and honor the life of the late Sondheim. Gathered on the iconic red steps in Duffy Square, participants sang "Sunday" from Sondheim's celebrated work, Sunday in the Park with George.

VIDEO: Broadway Sings in Times Square to Honor Stephen Sondheim

Photos: The Broadway Community Sings in Honor of Stephen Sondheim

More Top Stories

VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess & Julian Ovenden Preview Their New Album, TOGETHER AT A DISTANCE

Beloved stage stars Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden were together (up close) last week to celebrate the release of their new album, Together At A Distance, featuring classic and contemporary Broadway duets.. (more...)

Listen to the Six 2022 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).. (more...)

Geoffrey Johnson, Tony Award Winning Casting Director, Has Passed Away

Geoffrey Johnson, renowned casting director, passed away Friday, November 26th in his sleep of respiratory failure at Henry J Carter Hospital, NY, NY at the age of 91.. (more...)

VIDEO: Leslie Kritzer & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse 'Another Hundred People'

We've got an inside look at rehearsals for tonight's installment of The Seth Concert Series! Watch as they perform Stephen Sondheim's 'Another Hundred People.'. (more...)

Sunday Morning Michael Dale: After a Brief Intermission...

How my exposure to the diversity of New York theatre changed once I started going to Off-Off-Broadway more frequently than to Broadway.. (more...)

Guest Blog: Artistic Director Paul Miller on the Orange Tree Theatre's Recovery Season

As our Recovery Season at the Orange Tree Theatre continues, it's worthwhile considering what exactly we are recovering. A standard definition of recovery is a return to normal. And there were probably many who hoped that there would be a swift return to business as usual after a horrible but aberrant period.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Sharon McNight's Always BETWEEN A Never-ending List of Gigs & HOLIDAZE

The very in-demand cabaret artist Sharon McNight will bring her strong vocals and hysterically outrageous irreverence to Feinstein's At Vitello's December 9th in SHARON McNIGHT: BETWEEN HOLIDAZE, with musical direction from John Boswell.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

December 2: Slave Play reopens on Broadway

Check out this week's full Broadway schedule here.

New Releases

Music:

Sondheim Unplugged - The NYC Sessions Volume 1 (12/1)

Kimberly Hawkey: A New Noel (12/1)

Books:

Jazz Age Beauties: The Lost Collection of Ziegfeld Photographer Alfred Cheney Johnston (11/30)

All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business (11/30)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Jackie Hoffman, who turns 61 today!

Best known for her Emmy nominated role of 'Mamacita' from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan," Jackie Hoffman was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of "Fiddler on the Roof" Off-Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series "The Politician," and TruTV's "At Home With Amy Sedaris." On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On The Town," "The Addams Family," "Xanadu" and "Hairspray," for which she won a Theatre World Award.

Off-Broadway, Hoffman starred as 'Princess Winifred' in the Transport Group's "Once Upon A Mattress," and received a Drama League Award Nomination for her performance. Her additional theater credits include "A Chanukah Charol," "The Gingerbread House," "Straightjacket," "Incident at Cobbler's Knob" (Lincoln Center Theatre Festival) and "One Woman Shoe."

Hoffman has performed in regional theatre, as well in Chicago at The MUNY and The Sisters Rosensweig at The Globe Theatre. She starred in six revues at The Second City Theatre in Chicago, where she won the Jeff Award for Best Actress. Her solo shows at Joe's Pub have received critical acclaim. They include "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Five-Oh!," "Chanukah at Joe's Pub" (Bistro Award), "Scraping the Bottom" and "Jackie with a Z." In 2009, Hoffman received the Mac Award for Best Female Stand Up. Her show "Jackie Hoffman: Live from Joe's Pub" is available on disc.