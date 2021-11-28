Listen to the Six 2022 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Once, and The Book of Mormon.

Before the 2022 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums below.

Andrew Lloyd Webber'S CINDERELLA

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach AND Steven Sater'S SOME LOVERS

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz'S SNAPSHOTS

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)