VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess & Julian Ovenden Preview Their New Album, TOGETHER AT A DISTANCE

Beloved stage stars Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden were together (up close) last week to celebrate the release of their new album, Together At A Distance, featuring classic and contemporary Broadway duets. The album, recorded remotely during the pandemic with Boggess in New York and Ovenden in London, spans over seven decades of musical theater's most iconic hits including legendary composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown and more.

"When Julian and I first sang together back in 2010, I knew that we had something unique as a duo" said Sierra. "During this time of uncertainty and distance, we found a way to keep singing together. This album was built from pure desire to make music with each other - no matter what!"

"The simple act of creating something that wasn't there before made us feel better about the world that we were missing so much, and it also seemed to strike a chord with anyone who was watching and listening," added Julian. "This opportunity only reaffirms how much we can't wait to get back to singing together in the same room!"

Watch below as the duo sings excerpts from the album from Feinstein's/54 Below and chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about coming together to make music during the pandemic. Click here to purchase the album today!