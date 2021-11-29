Photos: The Broadway Community Sings in Honor of Stephen Sondheim

As BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened to report on Friday, Broadway lost the legendary Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Yesterday, November 28, hundreds of members of the Broadway community and casts of Broadway shows came together to celebrate and honor the life of the late Sondheim. Gathered on the iconic red steps in Duffy Square, participants sang "Sunday" from Sondheim's celebrated work, Sunday in the Park with George.

They included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie, Bryan Clark Tyrell, and many more.

