VIDEO: Leslie Kritzer & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse 'Another Hundred People'

We've got an inside look at rehearsals for tonight's installment of The Seth Concert Series! Watch below as they perform Stephen Sondheim's 'Another Hundred People.'

Tune in tonight at 8 PM ET when Seth Rudetsky and Leslie Kritzer perform live. Save 20% at checkout using code DELIA.

Leslie Kritzer Broadway: Beetlejuice (Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations). Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway credits include The Roundabout Theatre's production of The Robber Bridegroom, which earned her a Lucille Lortel Award as well as Drama League and Astaire award nominations.

Off-Broadway: Gigantic (Lucille Lortel Nomination), Nobody Loves You at Second Stage, The Memory Show at Transport Group, Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination) and The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination).

Leslie received a TimeOutNY award for her solo show, Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. TV: New Amsterdam, The First Lady, Bridge & Tunnel, Difficult People, Kevin Can Wait, Younger, VINYL, Law and Order SVU.