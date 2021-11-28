VIDEO: Broadway Sings in Times Square to Honor Stephen Sondheim

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported Friday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

Stephen Sondheim has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2010 the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Earlier today, cast members of Broadway shows and some very special guests joined together on Duffy Square's iconic red steps to honor his life. Watch below as organizer Erich Bergen is joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell and dozens more for a very special performance of "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George.