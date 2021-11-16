Wake Up With BWW 11/16: SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Documentary, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the upcoming release of a documentary of the Spring Awakening reunion concert, which will be released by HBO in 2022.

Alan Toy has been cast as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in NBC's "Annie Live!.' Toy, who also contracted polio resulting in paralysis similar to FDR, is the first actor to portray the role while personally having the same disability.

Plus, check out an all new West Side Story trailer, Company's Tiny Desk (Home) concert, a first look at Assassins off-Broadway, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

HBO to Release SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Documentary in 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

An HBO documentary following the making of tonight's sold-out, one-night-only, reunion concert of Spring Awakening benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the New WEST SIDE STORY 'Falling' Trailer

by Michael Major

A new promo spot for the upcoming West Side Story film remake has been released! The 'Falling' trailer features a new look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez and more.. (more...)

Alan Toy Joins ANNIE LIVE! As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

by Michael Major

Alan Toy has been cast as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in NBC's holiday spectacular "Annie Live!.' joining the previously announced Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis and Celina Smith in the title role of Annie. . (more...)

VIDEO: COMPANY Performs a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of its return to Broadway tonight, Company has released a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR.. (more...)

Conrad Ricamora to Star as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning Jan 11, 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Two-time Grammy nominee and Theater World Award winner Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away With Murder," The King & I, Here Lies Love, Soft Power) will star as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS beginning January 11, 2022.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley & Omari Douglas in CABARET

by Chloe Rabinowitz

As the Kit Kat Club opens its doors in the West End for the first time, ATG Productions and Underbelly, the producers of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB have revealed a first look of the production starring Eddie Redmayne as 'The Emcee', Jessie Buckley as 'Sally Bowles' and Omari Douglas as 'Cliff Bradshaw'.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at ASSASSINS at Classic Stage Company

by Stephi Wild

Classic Stage Company presents John Doyle's highly anticipated staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins through January 8, 2022. Get a first look at the all-star cast in action here!. (more...)

Voting Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

by BWW Awards

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.. (more...)

Chicago celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway tonight!

Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Cerveris, who turns 61 today!

Michael Cerveris' credits include FUN HOME, EVITA, IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, ASSASSINS (which earned him his first Tony in 2004), TITANIC and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He has also appeared off-Broadway in ROAD SHOW, KING LEAR, AN OAK TREE, WINTERTIME, FIFTH OF JULY, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and more, as well as concert productions of FAUST, THE APPLE TREE, SPRING AWAKENING, PASSION, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and CHESS. Cerveris also appeared in the TV series GOTHAM, THE GOOD WIFE, TREME and FRINGE.

