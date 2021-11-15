Photos: First Look at ASSASSINS at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company presents John Doyle's highly anticipated staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins through January 8, 2022. Get a first look at the all-star cast in action below!

A year and a half after its planned debut, CSC will present its much-anticipated production of Assassins. A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Sondheim and Weidman's Tony-winning musical Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be Assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

Doyle's star-studded production features including Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble.

The creative team includes John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), Telsey + Company (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

For a complete performance schedule, please visit classicstage.org.