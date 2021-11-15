HBO to Release SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Documentary in 2022

An HBO documentary following the making of tonight's sold-out, one-night-only, reunion concert of Spring Awakening benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years. The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max next year, bringing the story of this one-night-only musical performance to fans and audiences across the globe.

"Thank you to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you've done to make our Spring Awakening reunion happen and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to drive awareness to the crucial work The Actors Fund provides our community through this documentary," said producers and original cast members Jonathan Groff and Lauren Pritchard.

"RadicalMedia is proud to partner with HBO to support this project and bring awareness to The Actors Fund and its essential role in supporting performing arts professionals, including those in the Broadway community. We hope everyone will join us in supporting this incredible organization's vital programs and services for our industry," said Jon Kamen, EP of the documentary and RadicalMedia's Chairman & CEO.

"The Actors Fund is honored to be a part of this epic Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion and is grateful to HBO and RadicalMedia for their support of the Broadway community, as well as the entire entertainment industry we serve," said Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund.

The documentary about the Grammy Award-winning and eight-time Tony Award-winning show, including Best Musical, will feature performances from the reunion concert, behind the scenes moments from the original cast as they reunite for the first time in 15 years, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage featuring the original performance footage.

The entire original cast of Broadway's Spring Awakening, Groff, Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken will reunite for the one-night-only concert today, November 15th, 7pm ET at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, directed by original director Michael Mayer.

In 2006, an original Broadway show rocked the theater world, laying bare the repressed teenage experience in an explicit, edgy rock musical. Spring Awakening was groundbreaking, quickly gaining recognition as a vital piece of musical theater and profound work of art by broaching the taboo with an unapologetic attitude and an incredible score of original music.

Following its world premiere at The Atlantic Theatre Company, Spring Awakening opened on Broadway on December 10, 2006 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce produced the original production in association with The Atlantic and were joined by Jeffrey Richards and Jerry Frankel, for the Broadway run. The production was directed by Michael Mayer, who is returning to direct the onstage concert reunion with the score by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.

The HBO documentary is directed by Michael John Warren and executive produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia; alongside Tom Hulce; Ira Pittleman; and Jonathan Groff. Co-produced by Lauren Pritchard.