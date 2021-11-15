Voting Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards - Including In Person & Streaming Categories!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite venues, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

