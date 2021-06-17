Wake Up With BWW 6/17: THE BOOK OF MORMON and FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announce Broadway Returns, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Book of Mormon and Freestyle Love Supreme both announced they will return to Broadway this fall! Learn more below!

Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winkur joined James Corden for a special performance of a Hairspray parody in honor of COVID restrictions being lifted. Watch 'No Lockdowns Anymore' below!

1) VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and James Corden Perform HAIRSPRAY Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

by Stage Tube

Winokur was the original Tracy in Hairspray on Broadway, a role that earned her the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award. Grande took on the role of Penny in Hairspray Live!, the live-broadcast NBC musical in 2016.. (more...)

2) THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Resume Broadway Performances on November 5

by Nicole Rosky

Another show has announced its return to Broadway! Producer Anne Garefino announced today that THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, will once again say 'Hello!' to Broadway. Get the scoop on when it's returning, how to get tickets, and more!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses IN THE HEIGHTS Casting Controversy & the Importance of Representation

by Stage Tube

Hear Miranda's response to Trevor Noah about how criticism of representation in the film adaptation of "In the Heights" will influence his future projects.. (more...)

4) FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Return to Broadway on October 7

by Stephi Wild

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale more than 17 years ago in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in New York City. . (more...)

5) Cynthia Erivo to Lead Remake of THE ROSE

by TV News Desk

The musical romance follows a self-destructive female rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Idomeneo tarring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

What we're geeking out over: H.E.R. Reveals She is Working on a Broadway Score

In an interview with Variety, H.E.R. revealed that she is working on a Broadway score, bringing her closer to the goal of earning an EGOT. While the star didn't share further details about her project, she stated about an EGOT, "I ain't gonna put a deadline on it... Maybe before I'm 30. I've got seven years."

What we're watching: Josh Gad Talks About His Musical Animated Series CENTRAL PARK!

Josh Gad talks about his love of musicals and how it inspired the animated series "Central Park."

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

