VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and James Corden Perform HAIRSPRAY Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur joined James Corden during last night's episode of The Late Late Show to celebrate the end of mass lockdowns as COVID-19 statistics improve thanks to vaccination efforts.

The trio performed a parody of "Good Morning Baltimore" from "Hairspray", titled 'No Lockdowns Anymore.'

Winokur was the original Tracy in Hairspray on Broadway, a role that earned her the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award.

Grande took on the role of Penny in Hairspray Live!, the live-broadcast NBC musical in 2016.

Watch the parody below!