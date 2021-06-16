Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and James Corden Perform HAIRSPRAY Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

The song parody's the musical's opening number, "Good Morning Baltimore."

Jun. 16, 2021  

Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur joined James Corden during last night's episode of The Late Late Show to celebrate the end of mass lockdowns as COVID-19 statistics improve thanks to vaccination efforts.

The trio performed a parody of "Good Morning Baltimore" from "Hairspray", titled 'No Lockdowns Anymore.'

Winokur was the original Tracy in Hairspray on Broadway, a role that earned her the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award.

Grande took on the role of Penny in Hairspray Live!, the live-broadcast NBC musical in 2016.

Watch the parody below!

VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and James Corden Perform HAIRSPRAY Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You