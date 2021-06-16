H.E.R. Reveals She is Working on a Broadway Score

In an interview with Variety, H.E.R. revealed that she is working on a Broadway score, bringing her closer to the goal of earning an EGOT. While the star didn't share further details about her project, she stated about an EGOT, "I ain't gonna put a deadline on it... Maybe before I'm 30. I've got seven years."

Check out the full story HERE.

H.E.R., who is a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, has won four Grammys and an Oscar. She won the Oscar in April for "Fight for You," from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah". She won her Grammy Awards for: SONG OF THE YEAR - I Can't Breathe; BEST R&B SONG- Better Than I Imagined in 2020, and BEST R&B PERFORMANCE - Best Part, and BEST R&B ALBUM- H.E.R. in 2018.

One of H.E.R.'s most recent songs was "I Can't Breathe", was written in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Watch the video below:

Read the full story HERE.