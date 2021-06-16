FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Will Return to Broadway on October 7

Freestyle Love Supreme, created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, will be returning to Broadway on October 7 at the Booth Theatre for a limited run to January 2, 2022.

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale more than 17 years ago in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in New York City.

"We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh," said Co-Creator, Producer and Director Thomas Kail.

"If live theater is coming back, so is FLS," said Co-Creator and Producer Lin-Manuel Miranda. "Our most important collaborator is the audience, and we can't wait to get back in the Booth."

Directed by Kail, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar and many more.

As the official card sponsor of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on Broadway, American Express® Card Members have access to exclusive pre-sale tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 16 at 10:00 am EST through Monday, June 21 at 9:59 am EST at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

Presale tickets for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Monday, June 21 at 10:00 am EST through Wednesday, June 23 at 9:59 am EST.