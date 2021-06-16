VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks About His Musical Animated Series CENTRAL PARK!

Josh Gad talks about his love of musicals and how it inspired the animated series "Central Park."

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

In season two of "Central Park," created, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole (Tituss Burgess) is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie (Josh Gad).

The second season premieres on Apple TV Plus June 25th.

"Central Park" is executive produced by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television. After premiering last May, "Central Park" has drawn raves from fans and critics alike who have hailed the series as a "joyful and infectious musical comedy with an all-star cast," and proclaim that "'Central Park' will make your heart sing." The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.