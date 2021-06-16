THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Resume Broadway Performances on November 5

Another show has announced its return to Broadway! Producer Anne Garefino announced today that The Book of Mormon, winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, will once again say 'Hello!' to Broadway when it returns to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 West 49th Street) on Friday, November 5, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 28, 2021 via SeatGeek.

Authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez said, "When Broadway shut down, so many amazing and talented people were put out of work, many of whom had become family to us. As writers and as fans we are so ready for the "Great Broadway Comeback" and are so glad that our show can be a part of it. Can't wait to be back with the entire team and our wonderful cast, crew, and orchestra."

THE BOOK OF MORMON will also resume performances on November 15, 2021 at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End and on tour in the UK starting on October 12, 2021 at the Donald Gordon Theatre in Cardiff, Wales.

As BroadwayWorld reported in March, the show's creators will reportedly convene with actors to discuss potentially problematic instances in the script, according to Baz Bamingboye of the Daily Mail. This news came after twenty Black cast members from the original and current Broadway cast wrote a private letter to Matt Stone, Trey Parker, and Robert Lopez, expressing concerns.

Casting for Broadway, West End and the UK tour will be announced in coming weeks.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. The UK tour launched June 6, 2019, in Manchester, UK.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by two-time Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is produced by Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, Sonia Friedman Productions and Stuart Thompson.

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination, or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State and will be clearly communicated to patrons prior to the performance.