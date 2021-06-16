VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses IN THE HEIGHTS Casting Controversy & the Importance of Representation

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda was interviewed on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," where he addressed the recent "In The Heights" casting and colorism controversy.

Watch the clip below.

Miranda spoke to Trevor about how criticism of representation in the film adaptation of "In the Heights" will influence his future projects, the importance of people feeling seen, his new book "In the Heights: Finding Home" and more.

He also addressed the criticism on Twitter, saying:

"I started writing In the Heights because I didn't feel seen. And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us - ALL of us - to feel seen. I'm seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don't feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles. I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I'm truly sorry. I'm learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I'm listening. I'm trying to hold space for both the incredible pride in the movie we made and be accountable for our shortcomings. Thanks for your honest feedback. I promise to do better in my future projects, and I'm dedicated to the learning and evolving we all have to do to make sure we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community. Siempre, LMM"

Read more about "In The Heights" and the cast and crew's responses to criticism here.