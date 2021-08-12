Wake Up With BWW 8/12: Beanie Feldstein Will Lead Broadway Revival of FUNNY GIRL, TONY AWARDS Info, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Beanie Feldstein will lead the upcoming Broadway Revival of Funny Girl! The upcoming revival, directed by Michael Mayer, will come to Broadway in spring 2022, at a theatre to be announced. Read more about all we know so far below!

A Tony Awards rep has confirmed to BroadwayWorld that The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards-presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing-will be held on the evening of Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

1) What We Know (So Far) About the TICK, TICK... BOOM! Movie

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Read all about the late, great Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and how it's getting the movie musical treatment, helmed by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Dishes Up WAITRESS News Live on TODAY SHOW!

by TV News Desk

On top of sharing a clip from the first rehearsal, Bareilles expressed regret that cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away due to COVID early in the pandemic, couldn't be there to join them.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The Best of Beanie Feldstein- Broadway's New Fanny Brice!

by Nicole Rosky

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Funny Girl has found its Fanny! Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart; Hello, Dolly!) will star as 'Fanny Brice' in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. How do you know the new Miss Brice? Let's review some of her career highlights!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Brandon Victor Dixon, who will bring Broadway to the Hamptons tomorrow, August 12, with Broadway Out East. Calissa's Their Water Mill hotspot (1020 Montauk Highway) is hosting a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars. More information can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast

News: PASS OVER Moves Up Broadway Opening to August 22

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's acclaimed, award-winning play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor, will move its opening night up to Sunday August 22, 2021, three weeks earlier than the previously announced opening date of Sunday September 12, 2021.

What we're listening to: WICKED Returns to a Thrillifying Reception in Dallas!

Last week, the international sensation WICKED became the first Broadway tour to resume performances in the U.S. following the pandemic shutdown. The musical celebrated its relaunch at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas on August 3 to a very excited audience.

Hear the crowd rejoicify over the return of everyone's favorite Ozians here:

