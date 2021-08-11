VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Brandon Victor Dixon, who will bring Broadway to the Hamptons tomorrow, August 12, with Broadway Out East. Calissa's Their Water Mill hotspot (1020 Montauk Highway) is hosting a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars. More information can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast

"I really like the format- just me and a piano! A lot of times we do these Broadway shows and they can be very big affairs," explained Dixon. "I can sing with my large voice and do things, but the intimate storytelling of a setting like this is something I'm looking forward to."

What kind of music can fans expect? "I'm doing a journey through my time on Broadway, which has really seen me run the gamut... anywhere from House of Flowers, written by Harold Arlen and Truman Capote, to shows like Motown. I've also had the opportunity to play a lot of real people and develop works about a lot of real artists... I'm gonna do Ray Charles, some selections from The Lion King, The Wild Party, Billy Joel! We're gonna keep it fun!"

Brandon Victor Dixon most recently starred as Collins in "RENT: Live" on FOX and as Judas Iscariot in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (Emmy, Grammy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image Award nominations). On Broadway, he most recently starred as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Previous Broadway credits include: Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along (Tony Award nomination), Berry Gordy in Motown The Musical (Grammy and Drama League Award nominations), and Harpo in The Color Purple (Tony Award nomination). National tour: Simba in The Lion King. Off-Broadway: F**king A, Rent and The Scottsboro Boys (Lucille Lortel, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Laurence Olivier Award nominations). Television: "POWER," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "One Life to Live," "The Good Wife," "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular," Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It," and Amazon Studios' "Modern Love." He is the co-founder of Tony Award winning WalkRunFly Productions, and WeAre.org a 501(c)3.