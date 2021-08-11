PASS OVER Moves Up Broadway Opening to August 22

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's acclaimed, award-winning play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor, will move its opening night up to Sunday August 22, 2021, three weeks earlier than the previously announced opening date of Sunday September 12, 2021.

"We built our schedule with more time than we would need knowing there was a real possibility we would need to delay rehearsals or previews," said producer Matt Ross. "Thanks to the extraordinary work of everyone in this company, we've been able to safely mount this production on schedule, and we're now able to advance our opening night to August 22nd. We will still hold a larger scale celebration on September 12th, out of respect to those who have planned for that date and so that we have the time to plan how to celebrate this moment safely, but at the scale that it merits."

PASS OVER began previews on August 4th, 2021, at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 W 52nd Street, New York, NY), making it the first play to begin performances on Broadway since the theater shutdown began.

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's "masterful" (Afira Akbar, The Guardian) new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 85 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER features the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over also marks the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

PASS OVER is produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Jujamcyn Theaters, Lincoln Center Theater, Concord Theatricals, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Cornice Productions, Madison Wells Live, Shelly Mitchell, Tyler Mount & Maddie Reese, Olympus Theatricals & FireMused Productions, Heidi Schreck & Jose Antonio Vargas, Sierra Lancaster, Vasthy Mompoint, Ayanna Prescod, Nina Marie Ward, Renee Montgomery, Blair Underwood, Heidi Schreck & Jose Antoinio Vargas and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 New York premiere of Pass Over opened at the Claire Tow Theater where it had an acclaimed, sold-out, and extended run and received the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. The world premiere was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Anna D. Shapiro, Artistic Director and David Schmitz, Managing Director). A filmed version of Taymor's Jeff Award-winning Steppenwolf production, directed by Spike Lee, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and at SXSW.

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry. Guests under the age of 16 who are unvaccinated and those guests who are unvaccinated due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time in order to enter the venue. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found at www.jujamcyn.com/pass-over-faqs.

Tickets for Pass Over begin at $39 and are on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021. Tickets are available to purchase through SeatGeek.com.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 12:00 PM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 9:59 AM ET. Visit luckyseat.com/shows/passover-newyork to enter and for Official Rules.

Information regarding tickets for Lincoln Center Theater Members and LincTix is available at LCT.org/PassOver.