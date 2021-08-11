VIDEO: The Best of Beanie Feldstein- Broadway's New Fanny Brice!

Click Here for More Articles on Funny Girl Revival

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Funny Girl has found its Fanny! Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart; Hello, Dolly!) will star as "Fanny Brice" in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Performances begin in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.

How do you know the new Ms. Brice? Let's review some of her career highlights!

In 2016, Feldstein made her feature film debut in Universal's NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING, alongside Seth Rogan, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Grace Moretz.

The following year she starred in Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age comedy LADY BIRD, opposite Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

She made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production HELLO, DOLLY! at the Shubert Theatre.

In 2019, Feldstein starred in Olivia Wilde's critically acclaimed comedy BOOKSMART opposite Kaitlyn Dever.

Her additional film credits include IFC Films' HOW TO BUILD A GIRL, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, and Whitney Cummings's THE FEMALE BRAIN opposite Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong and James Marsden.

Feldstein's television credits include Shonda Rhimes's GREY'S ANATOMY, THE SIMPSONS, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated comedy series WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, NBC's critically acclaimed WILL & GRACE reboot and Jenji Kohan's ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. Upcoming, Feldstein will star in and produce Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated limited series IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.