Beanie Feldstein Will Lead Broadway Revival of FUNNY GIRL

Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart; Hello, Dolly!) will star as "Fanny Brice" in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) features some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade." Performances begin in spring 2022 at a Broadway theatre to be announced.

News of the revival broke last last week.

With choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels, "So You Think You Can Dance"), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"), a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home), FUNNY GIRL features music by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

Beanie Feldstein said, "The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me. So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"

The full creative team, further casting, production dates, theatre and onsale plans will be announced shortly.

FUNNY GIRL tells the bitter-sweet story of Fanny Brice (Feldstein), whose unique comedic and vocal talent see her rise from young Brooklyn music hall performer to star, and her tempestuous relationship with gambler, Nicky Arnstein.

Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time FUNNY GIRL will return to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago. The original production of FUNNY GIRL premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as "Fanny Brice" and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Actress and vocalist Beanie Feldstein is quickly making a name for herself as one of Hollywood's most talented performers.

Upcoming, Feldstein will star in and produce Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated limited series IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The series will examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). The ten-episode series will premiere on FX on September 7, 2021.

Following, she will be seen in THE HUMANS, a24's film adaption of Stephen Karam's four-time Tony Award-winning play of the same name. Feldstein will star opposite Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun. She will also lend her voice to the titular 'Harriet' in AppleTV+'s upcoming animated series HARRIET THE SPY, alongside Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

She is currently filming Richard Linklater's screen adaptation of the beloved George Furth-Stephen Sondheim 1981 musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which will continue filming over the course of the next 20 years.

In 2019, Feldstein starred in Olivia Wilde's critically acclaimed comedy BOOKSMART opposite Kaitlyn Dever. The film made its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Audience Award. Feldstein's performance earned her a 2020 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as the Virtuoso Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Prior, Feldstein starred in Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age comedy LADY BIRD, opposite Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival and later screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received massive critical acclaim and won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. It was also awarded the 2018 AFI Award for Movie of the Year and named one of the National Board of Review's Top Ten Films of 2017. The film was also nominated for a plethora of awards including the 2018 Academy Award for Best Motion Picture, the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble.

In 2016, Feldstein made her feature film debut in Universal's NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING, alongside Seth Rogan, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Grace Moretz. Her additional film credits include IFC Films' HOW TO BUILD A GIRL, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, and Whitney Cummings's THE FEMALE BRAIN opposite Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong and James Marsden.

Feldstein's television credits include Shonda Rhimes's GREY'S ANATOMY, THE SIMPSONS, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated comedy series WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, NBC's critically acclaimed WILL & GRACE reboot and Jenji Kohan's ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK.

On the stage, Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production HELLO, DOLLY! at the Shubert Theatre.