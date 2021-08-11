74th Annual Tony Awards to Be Held Live at the Winter Garden Theatre

A Tony Awards rep has confirmed to BroadwayWorld that The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards-presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing-will be held on the evening of Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

A viewing party, including live entertainment and hosts, will also be held for industry members at the Broadway Theatre.

View the full list of this year's Tony nominees here!

As previously announced, CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the occasion with THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! on Sunday, September 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

The evening will kick-off with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT live exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.

Immediately following, THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! will air on the Network, bringing the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event, featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three Tony nominated Best Musical contenders, followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. Other winners will be celebrated throughout the broadcast.